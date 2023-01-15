Man in hospital after being struck by car on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.
The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being hit by a car on Mount Rushmore Rd.

The incident occurred around 6:30 PM near the intersection on Mount Rushmore and Cleveland St.

Police say a man was walking without the use of a crosswalk, and was struck, but obtained non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCPD spoke with witnesses at the scene, and have reason to believe the man crossing the street may have been intoxicated.

They say there’s no evidence the driver was impaired.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck
Affordable housing under construction in Rapid City.
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
Wanblee man pleads ‘not guilty’ to Kyle bank robbery
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings

Latest News

John Wiik addresses members of the SD GOP Central Committee following his election to the state...
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
The break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets.
Crews restore water service in downtown Rapid City after water line break
Friday Night Frenzy, January 13, Part 2
Friday Night Frenzy, January 13, Part 1