Crews restore water service in downtown Rapid City after water line break

The break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets.
The break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Water service was shut off in parts of downtown Rapid City Saturday morning, after a water line break in the early hours.

The break occurred near the intersection of St. Joseph and 7th Streets.

It caused road flooding on the stretch between 6th and 7th, effecting businesses on the busy street.

Before 10:30 a.m., crews were able to repair the downtown water line. and restore service to the area.

Their cleanup efforts, however, lasted most of the day. and diverted traffic on St. Joseph.

