‘Just keep going’: Community helps celebrate woman’s 100th birthday

Tenna McElhaney Williams celebrated her 100th birthday this week in Mississippi. (Source: WDAM)
By Trey Howard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is celebrating her 100th birthday this week.

Tenna McElhaney Williams is turning 100 years old and according to WDAM, she has been a staple in the community.

Williams worked for McElhaney Plumbing from 1941 to 1997, before going to work for the city of Hattiesburg.

Williams retired in 2018.

When asked for her secret to longevity, she said it is best to stay active.

“If you are old and you don’t have a target for the day, you’re just going to decline,” Williams said. “Just keep going. Just say in the morning, ‘I can do anything.’”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
Wanblee man pleads ‘not guilty’ to Kyle bank robbery
Affordable housing under construction in Rapid City.
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings

Latest News

FILE - The Chinese government stopped reporting data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in early...
China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting...
Report: Livings expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month