Installing sprinklers in homes can prevent large-scale fires

While installation can be costly, the benefits of having fire sprinklers outweigh the money...
While installation can be costly, the benefits of having fire sprinklers outweigh the money spent.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In less than 30 seconds a small flame can turn into a major fire, and it takes only one or two minutes for a hallway to become blocked by smoke and a lack of oxygen.

While smoke detectors help alert residents of a fire emergency, installing a sprinkler system can prevent a fire from spreading.

Fire sprinklers act as a mini-fire hose that can turn on in less than a minute and allow water to reach the fire directly without damaging other parts of the house or building.

”So, it usually puts the fire out and if not keeps it from spreading. So, it protects everyone else in the building, protects the building itself to make sure no one inside it is getting hurt, that the fires not spreading, it’s a lot easier to recover from that,” said Monica Colby, fire and life safety specialist with the Rapid City Fire Department.

In 2022, there were at least seven incidents where having a fire sprinkler saved lives and prevented property damage in Rapid City.

