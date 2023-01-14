Friday Night Frenzy, January 13, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After getting a week off to begin the new year, the Badlands Sabres returned to their home ice to face the Yellowstone Quake. Plus, the Sturgis Scoopers girls basketball team hoped that Friday the 13th would bring them good luck in their matchup against Rapid City Central. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.