Court strikes down attempt to hamstring petition circulators

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After more than a year of legal battles, the Federal District Court of South Dakota struck down South Dakota Senate Bill 180, a win for healthcare advocacy group Dakotans for Health after they sued the state in 2021.

Passed by the state legislature in 2020, the law would have placed stricter requirements on people working to circulate political petitions for ballot measures and potential candidates.

Those requirements demanded circulators disclose personal information such as their home address, phone number, and email address. The law also required potential circulators to be a resident of South Dakota for more than 30 days before attempting to circulate a petition and wear identification badges.

Rick Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health commented, ”We’re glad that at least that chapter of an effort to cripple the citizens’ initiatives process is behind us. The whole thing was a real assault on the citizen’s initiative processes, components of it to really discourage people from circulating petitions.”

Weiland says this decision “is another great win for direct democracy and the citizen initiative process.”

