Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing.

“In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes developers have to pay for getting the infrastructure to their home that they are going to be building or their apartments that there putting up, so these funds will really be critical to helping reduce those costs to developers,” said the executive director for Black Hills Habitat for Humanity, Scott Engmann.

When it comes to building affordable housing in South Dakota, the executive director of the Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Commission says there can be a lot of challenges. In the last year or two, infrastructure, supply chains, and the labor market have been barriers to affordable housing.

“If the state is willing to step up and provide some assistance to get that infrastructure in help remove that barrier, that would be a benefit to every community in South Dakota,” said Bryan Achbach, director of the Pennington County Housing and Redevelopment Commission.

Supporters of the bill hope the South Dakota housing development authority can start issuing loans and grants this spring, before housing construction season.

“What’s really exciting is that it’s not only for the major population area of Sioux Falls and Rapid City, but it’ll also work for communities across the entire state, so it’s a great housing opportunity for everybody,” said Engmann.

The Bill passed 8 to 1 in the Senate commerce and energy committee. Now it goes to the full Senate for consideration.

