Top wrestlers shine at Cobbler Triangular

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Central wrestling team hosted Spearfish and Douglas for a Triangular Thursday night. Fans were treated to some impressive performances. The Cobbler boys defeated Douglas and Sturgis. The Douglas boys won a tight dual over Spearfish 45-33. The Spearfish girls cruised to wins over Central and Douglas.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.