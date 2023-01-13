Top wrestlers shine at Cobbler Triangular
Central, Douglas, and Spearfish wrestling teams square off
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Central wrestling team hosted Spearfish and Douglas for a Triangular Thursday night. Fans were treated to some impressive performances. The Cobbler boys defeated Douglas and Sturgis. The Douglas boys won a tight dual over Spearfish 45-33. The Spearfish girls cruised to wins over Central and Douglas.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.