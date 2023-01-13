The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.

Prisoner and jail bars
Prisoner and jail bars(MGN)
By Todd Epp
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s according to Sec. Kellie Wasco, who spoke to the House Judiciary Committee this morning (Friday).

Over the past couple of years, Wasco says starting pay for correctional officers has increased from about $17 an hour to $23 an hour.

She says 21 new correctional officers trainees are going through the corrections academy to work in the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Wasco says the warden said that should help the staffing situation.

However, Wasco says there are still 91 openings, and the state pen’s warden has to mandate overtime to ensure the prison can cover shifts.

Fortunately, Wasco said that “Penalty Hill” is the only one of the eight correctional institutions with ongoing staffing issues.

Wasco has been on the job for about ten months.

She says she is looking forward to a new women’s prison in Rapid City.

Wasco says the current facility in Pierre was designed to hold 270 inmates but has 500 instead.

The Secretary also said the state pen in Sioux Falls was built in 1881, eight years before statehood, and has “done its duty.”

Todd Epp, South Dakota Broadcasters Association, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday, Juanita Wolfe pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
Wyoming Department of Corrections announces an inmate's death.
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
Body camera video shows James Murphy, with knife in hand, moving toward a Rapid City police...
AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on Florida Governor DeSantis

Latest News

In this photo released by the Office of the Secretary Department of the Interior, U.S. Interior...
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Robotic-assisted surgeries offer patients a faster recovery and more cosmetically appealing...
Monument Health doctor performs 1,500th surgery using robots
Wells Fargo program will focus on housing, small businesses, financial health, and...
Wells Fargo launches $20 million Invest Native program