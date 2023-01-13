Nice and warm to begin the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be nice and warm Saturday with much of the area in the 50s and 60s. Those along the eastern and northern foothills could flirt with 60° thanks to a westerly wind. There will be some cloud cover around Saturday morning, but skies clear up and allow for abundant sunshine much of Saturday.

Sunday will still be mild, but temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the 40s for many. Clouds will increase through the day ahead of a weak system passing by Sunday night and Monday. A few light snow showers will be possible, but accumulations will be minimal at best - up to a dusting. Monday will have temperatures back to average with highs in the 30s for many.

Temperatures will stay near average all week long, ranging from the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Mostly cloudy skies continue Tuesday, then become mostly sunny Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy.

