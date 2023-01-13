It’s time to start preparing for taxes

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the tax season for individual filers kicking off on Jan. 23, there are many things you need to get in order before you file your taxes with the Internal Revenue Service.

The W-2 form is only part of the equation when you go to file your taxes. In addition to your Social Security number, a copy of last year’s return can be helpful before filing. For any life-changing event like a move or a new dependent, taxpayers need a little more information at hand.

“If there’s any new dependent that are in the home, you know if a baby was born or adopted or things like that, we like to have Social Security cards so we can verify the information,” Shelby Dahl, general manager at Liberty Tax, said.

Dahl added that there are quite a few changes this year with a lot of the tax laws going back to pre-covid times and to not be surprised if your refund is less than it has been over the last couple of years.

