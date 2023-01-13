High school football coach on leave for allegedly putting players through strenuous workout

A high school coach has been put on leave after players reportedly required medical attention after a strenuous workout. (Source: WFAA, ROCKWALL-HEATH HIGH SCHOOL, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEATH, Texas (WFAA) - A high school football coach in Texas has been put on administrative leave after a number of players reportedly required medical attention after a strenuous workout last week.

Rockwall-Heath High School, near Dallas, sent out a letter this week confirming multiple football players were hospitalized or needed medical care after an off-season workout led by coach John Harrell.

Harrell allegedly forced the athletes to do more than 300 push-ups in an hour.

Some participants reportedly were diagnosed with rhabdo, a serious condition that can even be fatal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

According to the CDC, the condition involves damaged muscle tissue releasing proteins into a person’s bloodstream.

However, at least one of the players has come to the coach’s defense.

Junior Brady Luff said no one was forced to do the workout and that it was nothing out of the ordinary. He said the players were free to take breaks and drink water as needed.

The high school said it has hired a third party to investigate the incident.

Coach Harrell did not immediately comment regarding the situation.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday, Juanita Wolfe pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
Body camera video shows James Murphy, with knife in hand, moving toward a Rapid City police...
AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’
Wyoming Department of Corrections announces an inmate's death.
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on Florida Governor DeSantis

Latest News

Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
Wanblee man pleads ‘not guilty’ to Kyle bank robbery
Passers-by walk near the 20-foot-high bronze sculpture "The Embrace," a memorial to Dr. Martin...
MLK weekend to feature tributes, commitments to racial equity
Roosevelt High School senior Dashawn Sykes works with Oscar Howe Elementary students as part of...
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot