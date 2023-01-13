Dallas Zoo employees search for missing clouded leopard

FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a shot of milk from a spray bottle Nov. 5, 2020, in Denver. The Dallas Zoo reported on Jan. 13, 2022, one of their clouded leopards was reported to not be in its habitat, prompting the zoo to close as employees search for it.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALLAS (Gray News) - The Dallas Zoo is closed Friday as employees search for a clouded leopard missing from its habitat.

The zoo said on Twitter that they are experiencing an ongoing “Code Blue” situation, which they described to be a non-dangerous animal out of its habitat.

The zoo said the search began when one of their clouded leopards was not in its habitat when employees checked it Friday morning. The animal remains unaccounted for.

The zoo said their main priority at this moment is finding the animal. They believe it is still on zoo grounds and hiding, considering the nature of the clouded leopard.

Dallas police are assisting with the search and recovery of the animal.

