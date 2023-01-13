Black Hills State University President unveils an inclusive 2023 strategic school plan

Laurie S. Nichols, President of BHSU discusses 5 year strategy plan.
KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Alena Neves
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After an extensive planning process that began in November of 2021, Black Hills State University’s President Laurie S. Nichols unveils the university’s 5-year strategic plan called “Climbing New Peaks”. The plan focuses on four main goals: nurturing student experience, evaluating and developing an academic program, building on a supportive work environment, and evaluating and developing a revised brand identity.

Nichols goes on to say the goals were refined further and broken down into objectives by a strategy team, a group of faculty, staff, and community members who helped with the strategic planning process. “Implementation teams were developed for each goal and the teams will be responsible for overseeing the action steps, progress, and reporting of their assigned goal throughout the five-year term”, says Nichols.

Click on the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday, Juanita Wolfe pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
Body camera video shows James Murphy, with knife in hand, moving toward a Rapid City police...
AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’
Wyoming Department of Corrections announces an inmate's death.
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on Florida Governor DeSantis

Latest News

The New York Times this week listed ‘52 Places to Go’ all over the world in the new year for...
Black Hills makes New York Times list of places to visit in 2023
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
Wanblee man pleads ‘not guilty’ to Kyle bank robbery