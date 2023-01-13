Black Hills State University President unveils an inclusive 2023 strategic school plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After an extensive planning process that began in November of 2021, Black Hills State University’s President Laurie S. Nichols unveils the university’s 5-year strategic plan called “Climbing New Peaks”. The plan focuses on four main goals: nurturing student experience, evaluating and developing an academic program, building on a supportive work environment, and evaluating and developing a revised brand identity.

Nichols goes on to say the goals were refined further and broken down into objectives by a strategy team, a group of faculty, staff, and community members who helped with the strategic planning process. “Implementation teams were developed for each goal and the teams will be responsible for overseeing the action steps, progress, and reporting of their assigned goal throughout the five-year term”, says Nichols.

Click on the video to see the full interview.

