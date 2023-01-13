Black Hills makes New York Times list of places to visit in 2023

The New York Times this week listed ‘52 Places to Go’ all over the world in the new year for...
The New York Times this week listed ‘52 Places to Go’ all over the world in the new year for travelers.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York Times this week listed ‘52 Places to Go’ all over the world in the new year for travelers.

Coming in at number 51, our backyard, the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association CEO Michelle Thomson said that it’s an honor to be listed on such a prestigious list, and she looks forward to more people visiting and discovering how special the Black Hills are.

“We, of course, know we’re an iconic destination, and visitors tell us that all the time,” Thomson said. “But to be recognized with worldwide destinations like Brazil, Australia, France, and Germany, it’s pretty incredible to be listed with all of those.”

The New York Times article mentions the connection between the Black Hills and the culture of the Lakota people. Saying how they trace their creation to what they call ‘He Sapa.’

They also mention the significance of Crazy Horse memorial, which turns 75 in 2023.

Thomson said that more people are taking notice of the cultural importance of the Black Hills, and are coming to learn about that culture.

“We’re very fortunate to have all of our national parks, state parks, and outdoor recreation,” Thomson said. “But its our old west history, and Native American culture that bring a unique and authentic experience to this area, and we’re finding that more and more people really want to experience that.”

The article references the biannual Volksmarch at the monument.

Some of the other western U.S. locations listed are Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, and Tucson, Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday, Juanita Wolfe pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Witness claims Absolu alluded to killings
Body camera video shows James Murphy, with knife in hand, moving toward a Rapid City police...
AG: Rapid City police shooting ‘justified’
Wyoming Department of Corrections announces an inmate's death.
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on Florida Governor DeSantis

Latest News

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Murder Trial: Victims body said to have large hole in neck
BHSU President Laurie Nichols discusses "Climbing New Peaks" school plan
Black Hills State University President unveils an inclusive 2023 strategic school plan
Rapid City man convicted for illegal possession of multiple firearms
Wanblee man pleads ‘not guilty’ to Kyle bank robbery