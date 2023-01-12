Viral TikTok video raises more than $145K to help 82-year-old Walmart worker retire

An 82-year-old Walmart employee says he can retire thanks to a viral TikTok video. (Source: CNN, WJAR, RORY MCCARTY, GOFUNDME, GILBERT THE PARTY PIG)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (CNN) - A TikTok video became a viral fundraiser to help an older Walmart employee with his retirement.

Rory McCarty said he shared a video on the platform introducing his audience to Warren “Butch” Marion, an 82-year-old who had been working at Walmart for 16 years.

“I’ve seen this man just working and grinding at his age. It just blew me away,” McCarty said.

The TikTok user said he started a GoFundMe for the 82-year-old.

The fundraiser reportedly went viral, raising thousands in donations in a few days and helping the Navy veteran retire from his day job.

“Everything just took off, and I mean took off,” Marion said. “It was just unreal, can’t believe it.”

McCarty said he is happy a chance meeting between the two has led to a happy retirement for Marion.

“I’m excited for him. Because it couldn’t happen to a more deserving person,” McCarty said.

Currently, the GoFundMe account has more than $145,000 in donations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday, Juanita Wolfe pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
Wyoming Department of Corrections announces an inmate's death.
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
A new organic and gluten-free eatery opens in Spearfish.
A gluten-free option and organic cafe is new in the Black Hills
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on Florida Governor DeSantis
Focus on You Beauty Spa owner Stephanie Cole found out she had cancer last year. Now, Cole...
Rapid City salon owner helps patients battle cancer

Latest News

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6
When is it smart to give your child a phone
The dangers of a cell phone: when is it safe to give your child a cell phone?
The robot has four arms attached to small instruments which help the doctor during surgery.
Monument Health doctor performs 1,500th surgery using robots
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama