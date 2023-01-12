Ringtail returned to wild after being stuck inside Kohl’s store for 3 weeks

A ringtail was safely returned to the wild after it was stuck inside a Kohl’s store in Colorado for three weeks. (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A ringtail was safely returned to the wild after it was stuck inside a Kohl’s store in Colorado for three weeks.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the animal was hiding out in the store’s shoe department throughout that time, eating ceiling tiles and shoe boxes.

Officials said the animal was able to sneak in and out of the cat traps they had set up without tripping them, making it very difficult to capture.

Finally, the ringtail was caught. The sheriff’s office released it into the nearby woods on Monday.

While ringtails are commonly referred to as ringtail cats, they aren’t actually cats at all. They are part of the Procyonidae family, which also includes raccoons.

Although native to Colorado, the sheriff’s office said ringtails are a rare sight to see because they are nocturnal animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday, Juanita Wolfe pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Rapid City woman admits to vehicular homicide
Wyoming Department of Corrections announces an inmate's death.
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
A new organic and gluten-free eatery opens in Spearfish.
A gluten-free option and organic cafe is new in the Black Hills
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican...
Noem eyes national office, launches attack on Florida Governor DeSantis
Focus on You Beauty Spa owner Stephanie Cole found out she had cancer last year. Now, Cole...
Rapid City salon owner helps patients battle cancer

Latest News

Sheriff Mike Tregre says Christian Robinson, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond after he...
Man accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat, officials say
Fire officials urge broad smoke detector and sprinkler usage
Fire officials urge broad smoke detector and sprinkler usage
Fire officials urge broad smoke detector and sprinkler usage
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate documents found at...
Special council appointed in Biden classified documents probe