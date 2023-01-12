Much warmer Friday and into the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with temperatures in the 20s for many. Fog is possible once again out toward the Badlands and into central South Dakota.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Friday with much warmer air settling in. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s across the area. Temperatures will be warmer for Saturday with some spots close to 60° by the afternoon. Sunday will remain mild, but temperatures will be about 5°-10° cooler with many in the 40s and a few in the low 50s.

Temperatures will return to near average for all of next week with highs in the 30s to near 40°. An isolated rain or snow shower will be possible Monday, then things look mostly dry the rest of the week.

