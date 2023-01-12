I Caught you Caring: Black Hills Period Project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a topic that impacts half the population in the U.S. and for female students, it can be a source of confusion. We introduce a Rapid City woman who encourages what she calls “period positivity” in the Black Hills.

The average girl will experience her first cycle while at school and for some females this experience can come with a lot of emotions and confusion especially when they are not equipped with the right information. The Black Hills Period Project is on a mission to correct that.

Started more than a year ago by Ruth Petry, the project’s goal is to provide feminine hygiene products to young ladies across the community by donating period packs to local schools.

Petry, who raised three daughters, believes in period positivity and says no young woman should be ashamed about getting her period.

“It’s not something that is to be embarrassed about, it’s a natural occurrence and every female gets it. And I feel like there is definitely a need for especially in our school systems for them to feel like it’s okay and it’s not something that should be shamed,” Petry explained.

The Black Hills Period Project donated feminine hygiene packs for all elementary, middle, and high schools within the Rapid City Area Schools district.

In addition to the schools, the project also puts together packs for women who are experiencing homelessness as those who have fallen on challenging times struggle to access these products.

“I just feel that every female should have the resources to at least help get her through a few days of her cycle. I feel that is a human right, that we should all do that, and giving something like this although it seems insignificant, it really does mean a lot to those women,” said Petry

For more information on the Black Hills Period Project or to learn how you can donate, head to their Facebook page.

