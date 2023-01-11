Wind Cave kicks off nature program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park is putting active in the interactive program. Wind Cave starts a nature program for kids ages 4-10 years old. These free interactive programs are offered at the park visitor center every other Tuesday beginning January 10 through April 4.

Each outside session will include interactive games and activities for children to learn about Wind Cave National Park. Parents are encouraged to have their attending children dress appropriately for the weather forecast.

Although not required, parents are encouraged to RSVP for the program so enough materials can be set aside for everyone. The park can be reached at 605-745-1134 or at wica_interpretation@nps.gov. Calling ahead also allows staff to alert participants in the event of bad weather or road conditions. In the case of bad weather, the program may be canceled. Call the park at the above number or visit the park’s Facebook page for program status.

