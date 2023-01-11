Snow remains a possibility for some as we head into Wednesday

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -We will see some snow move into the area as well as areas of patchy fog develop early tomorrow morning. And speaking of snow, Southern Campbell County is under a winter weather advisory starting at 11pm tonight and that will last until noon on Wednesday. Moisture from the west coast will continue to slide into the area this evening and as we get closer to Wyoming, you can see snow start to develop during the early morning hours with the heaviest of snow to the south and west for Wright Wyoming. Snow will linger throughout the day. Snowfall forecast showing most of the snow accumulations in Wyoming, where trace to three inches of snow could be possible for areas south of Gillette. Looking ahead to Wednesday, areas of patchy fog will develop in the early morning to afternoon time with mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s by Friday with the possibility of hitting 60 as we head into Saturday.

