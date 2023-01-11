Rapid City earns millions in revenue from building permits

Monument Health's rehab and critical care hospital project ranked second on in the...
Monument Health's rehab and critical care hospital project ranked second on in the highest-valued permits issued in 2022.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City received $393.5 million from building permits in 2022. The city issued more than 2,000 building permits for both residential and commercial spaces.

“The building permit report is important to the extent that this is your community, and it is growing. We do these reports so that you can see where it’s growing, how it’s growing, and how it may best serve you and your family,” said Vikki Fisher, community development director with Rapid City.

The top permit for 2022 is valued at $61 million and went to the Rapid City Area Schools for construction at South Middle School.

Other high-valued permits for 2022 went to Monument Health’s rehab and critical care hospital, an addition at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and the Radiant Apartments on Racine Street.

There were 24 permits issued for apartment buildings last year, totaling 172 units.

Fisher added “The number of building permits that we’ve issued for apartments. And the number of developers that we are meeting with currently for yet additional apartments coming to town show that there is a growing demand for that type of housing unit.”

Building permit technician Jasmin Berg says that traditionally most of the higher-value permits are issued during the first six months of the year.

“I mean just last week we issued a new hotel, which is going out in the Buffalo Crossing area and that’s 90 rooms. A lot of our big, big ones come in the springtime for the year,” said Berg.

At least 10 permits last year were valued at more than $5 million each.

