Fog will develop this evening and overnight

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fog will develop through the evening and persist through the night. Visibility could drop to a quarter mile or less at times. Temperatures will be below freezing for much of the area, so there could be some slippery spots and also plenty of rime ice on elevated surfaces.

Fog will linger into the morning hours, but eventually erode, which will allow for sunny skies for the middle of the day through the afternoon. Temperatures remain close to average with highs in the 30s for many.

Warmer air arrives Friday and will continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s for much of the area with a few spots close to 60° on Saturday! Friday will be mostly sunny, but the weekend is expected to be partly cloudy.

A few light rain or snow showers will be possible Monday and temperatures for next week look to be cooler than the weekend with highs right around average, in the upper 30s.

