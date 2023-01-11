Feeling more like January today.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cooler air has moved in today, and temperatures will be closer to normal. A low pressure area will move from Wyoming, southeast into the central and southern plains today. Some light snow will clip southwest South Dakota, with more in eastern Wyoming. An inch or more could fall south of Gillette, WY.

Some fog will likely form tonight and Thursday morning over the western South Dakota plains, and parts of northeast Wyoming. That fog could linger until noon, then some clearing will occur Thursday afternoon.

A ridge aloft will bring much milder air Friday and Saturday along with temperatures in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Triple murder trial begins in Rapid City Tuesday
Pennington administration office has new hours, longer Monday through Thursday but by...
Pennington County administration offices operate under new hours
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Jury selection for triple homicide suspect begins
A new organic and gluten-free eatery opens in Spearfish.
A gluten-free option and organic cafe is new in the Black Hills
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

Latest News

Snow remains a possibility for some as we head into Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Above normal temperatures to continue.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A milder than normal week of weather.
Even better next week
Unseasonably warm weather for much of next week