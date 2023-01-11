EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been charged with first-degree murder.(Sangamon County Detention Facility)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (Gray News) - Illinois authorities say two emergency medical service workers are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a patient.

On Tuesday, Sangamon County authorities held a joint press conference explaining the arrest of EMS workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, after the death of 35-year-old Earl Moore Jr. on Dec. 18, 2022.

Authorities said the medical workers incorrectly placed Moore face down on a paramedic stretcher with a medical strap across his back while transporting him to the hospital.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Moore was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to Allmon, an autopsy revealed that Moore died from “compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone face-down restraint on a paramedic transportation cot/stretcher by tightened straps across the back.”

The county coroner said Moore’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said Moore was being transported to the hospital after police found him to be in medical distress at this home.

However, Moore ended up dying and Wright said the EMS team should have known from their training that positioning a patient in such a way would create a substantial probability of great bodily harm or death.

Authorities said Cadigan and Finley were booked into the Sangamon County Jail on a $1 million bond each where they both are facing a first-degree murder charge.

Sangamon County authorities said the incident remains under investigation but both EMS workers are facing up to 60 years in prison if found guilty.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Triple murder trial begins in Rapid City Tuesday
A new organic and gluten-free eatery opens in Spearfish.
A gluten-free option and organic cafe is new in the Black Hills
Pennington administration office has new hours, longer Monday through Thursday but by...
Pennington County administration offices operate under new hours
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Jury selection for triple homicide suspect begins
The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument

Latest News

Law enforcement deaths decline, but firearm line-of-duty deaths remain high
Law enforcement deaths decline, but firearm line-of-duty deaths remain high
Law enforcement deaths decline, but firearm line-of-duty deaths remain high
FILE - Additional documents believed to be classified were reportedly found by President Joe...
More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say
Overnight
Fog develops this evening
Albuquerque police found a Bengal tiger cub inside a home while investigating a shooting
Bengal tiger cub found in dog crate during shooting investigation, police say