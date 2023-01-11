Donors needed for emergency blood supply levels in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tori Robbins, Communications Manager for Vitalant says, “emergency shortages in the Black Hills are at a level we have not seen in a while”. Robbins came into the studio to discuss the blood shortages and exactly what the needs are for this area. “We are seeing levels at their lowest in a year. Type O blood, the most transfused, has reached its lowest level in 3 years and is being rationed to some hospitals to ensure the most critical needs are taken care of. Some elective surgeries or less critical may need to be postponed,“ says Robbins.

Time is of the essence Robbins explains and the levels are dangerously low. Although Vitalant was thankful for the holiday blood drive donations the need for blood is now on an even higher alert. “We had a very successful Community Heroes blood drive and we thank the over 200 people who came out to donate at such a critical time. Vitalant strives to have a safe blood supply nationwide, so we monitor the blood supply across the nation and move it to where it is most needed each day. To get out of this emergency, and have a stable blood supply across the nation anyone who wasn’t able to donate recently is highly encouraged to come out and donate, bring a friend, and help us get out of this status,” Robbins states.

Robbins continues, Vitalant is trying to address the problem with a variety of community activities and calling upon the media. She explains, “we have asked the media to help us get the word out about the emergency blood shortage so donors know how important it is to come out and donate. Not only this week but in the weeks and months to come. We reached out to our donor base regularly through calls, texts, and emails. Often we hear that it’s a bit excessive, but we are very transparent with our donors and we truly only call when donations are needed. Since the pandemic, we are seeing a steady decrease in donors. 20% less since 2019 and mobile blood drives are down 50% as working from home continues to be prevalent.”

Vitalant has incredible giveaways for those who donate by January 20th. People who donate can win a “Trip to the Big Game Giveaway”. Which scores an epic touchdown for hospital patients and gets a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona! Donate between Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 20, 2023 to qualify.

All blood including, power red, platelets, or plasma donors who come to donate Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 20, 2023, will be automatically entered to win a trip to the big game through an exclusive road-trip package. The package includes two tickets to the game, accommodations, and a cash card for expenses. The prize package is estimated to be valued at $27,000.

Vitalant does take walk-ins but they prefer you make an appointment on their website or call 1-877-258-4825.

Schedule now at the link above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.