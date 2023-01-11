City Arts Investment fund opens 2023 grant applications

Dahl Arts Center features local artists.
Dahl Arts Center features local artists.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Arts Council wants to help local artists.

Every year the city provides $100,000 in grant funding to support organizations that offer public benefit through arts and culture.

This year the city has budgeted $130,000 to the Arts Investment Fund, and applicants can apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

“Nonprofit organizations that are interested in any projects in offering regular programming can apply for general operating support through the city funds. Those funds are managed by the Rapid City Arts Council, which is the city of Rapid City’s designated art agency,” said Jacqui Dietrich, executive director of the Rapid City Arts Council.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 7.

For more information about the application, you can click here.

