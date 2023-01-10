Pennington County administration offices operate under new hours

Some services are closed Fridays, except by appointment.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington administration office has new operating hours.

The new hours will be Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Although administration offices will be closed on Fridays, some departments will still be open.

“There are or some of our departments like the sheriff’s department, the 9-1-1 dispatch center, as well as public defenders, they are still Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m.,” said Carol Bancroft, Pennington County human resources director.

These hours were made to better accommodate people who work typical office hours of 8 to 5. That way they are not taking time off work or using their lunch hours to come to the administration building.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The relative that killed the cat left and has not yet been arrested, according to police.
Police: Relative kills woman’s cat during argument
Kenneth Jobbins, a 72-year-old Rapid City man, was arrested after horses were found dead and...
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, S.D.
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say
Dead horses are scattered around a rural Rapid City property following the December snowstorms.
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses

Latest News

The Rapid City Police Department got a new Dutch Shepard to replace an old member of the K9...
New RCPD K-9 visits a Rapid City elementary school
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Jury selection for triple homicide suspect begins
The national non-profit organization Vitalant has gone into what they call "a blood emergency."
Nationwide blood shortage arrives in the Black Hills
Most gun shops include locks when selling firearms.
Gun safety starts with education