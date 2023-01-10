Pennington County administration offices operate under new hours

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington administration office has new operating hours.

The new hours will be Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Although administration offices will be closed on Fridays, some departments will still be open.

“There are or some of our departments like the sheriff’s department, the 9-1-1 dispatch center, as well as public defenders, they are still Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5p.m.,” said Carol Bancroft, Pennington County human resources director.

These hours were made to better accommodate people who work typical office hours of 8 to 5. That way they are not taking time off work or using their lunch hours to come to the administration building.

