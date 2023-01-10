New RCPD K-9 visits a Rapid City elementary school

Students at General Beadle Elementary School get to name Rapid City's newest police officer but the name won't be revealed just yet.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new member of the Rapid City Police Department’s K-9 unit asked an elementary school for a new name on Monday.

The RCPD recently acquired a new Dutch Shepard and has asked the students and staff of General Beadle Elementary to pick a name for the new member of the force. The dog will work alongside law enforcement as a locating partner in helping them pinpoint drugs, people, or evidence -- with the RCPD hoping to use the dog for the benefit of the community.

”We hope to continue to take drugs off the street. Use the dog to serve the community by taking those drugs off the street, locating people that need to be located, articles of evidence, and anything of that nature that we can’t find with our eyes, ears, and nose, the dog can find for us,” said Rapid City Police Department Senior Officer Brandon Thompson.

The name of the K-9 will be announced on Friday, January 13th.

