Nationwide blood shortage arrives in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nationwide, some people are starting the new year by donating blood, or at least one group thinks they should.

Here in the Black Hills, the nationwide blood shortage is being felt as Vitalant Blood Donation has seen a decrease in the last three years. According to Vitalant, the national non-profit organization has seen a 20% drop in donations because of life and workstyle changes since the pandemic. In addition, the recent weather across the nation has canceled several blood drives causing more than 2,000 donations to go uncollected in December and the start of January. They added that about 900 hospitals nationwide have seen a dip in their blood supply, which is triggering a blood emergency.

“Especially in this area in the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen severe weather where the interstates were shut down. So, not only can people not get to a blood drive, we can’t get the blood drive to people,” said Vitalant Blood Donation’s communication manager Tori Robbins

Robbins added that Vitalant usually likes to keep four days on hand for each blood type, but due to the current shortage, they only have two days on hand, with even fewer of the universal blood type.

“To make it even a little more severe our O-types, type O-negative and O-positive, which are the most transfused blood types, are closer to about a day and a half on hand, where we want to have four days on hand,” said Robbins

The reason this supply is important is that blood transfusions are sometimes the only way to keep someone alive.

“Something I think that people are not aware of is that if someone needs a blood transfusion that’s their only option. So, if the blood isn’t there, there’s no shot, and there’s no pill that we can substitute to save that patient’s life,” said Robbins, “It truly does have to come from a donor who took the time out of their day to donate a unit of blood or platelets or plasma to save that patient’s life,”

According to Vitalant, while there is an acute need for O-type blood and platelets, all blood types are needed. Plus, donated platelets are often used to help cancer patients and are used within a week of the donation.

It should be noted that Vitalant gives five main tips on what not to do before giving blood.

Do not eat immediately before donating. Do not give blood if you feel sick. Do not worry about drinking coffee, tea, or other caffeinated beverages. Do not smoke or drink alcohol before donating. Don’t stay up too late the night before donating.

If you are interested in donating blood, you can head to vitalant.org to make an appointment or you can call (877)-258-4825.

