Jury selection for triple homicide suspect begins

Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jury selection started Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing three people.

Arnson Absolu is charged with the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser in 2020.

Monday, the defense spent time asking potential jurors if they understand that *not testifying does not mean that the defendant is guilty.” The defense also frequently asked if the defendant’s race would be an issue, stating that potential jury members are predominately white.

According to cencus.gov 2.5 percent of the South Dakota population is black or African American.

Judge Robert Gusinksy is presiding over the trial.

