Gun safety starts with education

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, which gives them the freedom to use guns for hunting , safety, or sport. However, with recent tragedies, other people can see guns as a threat, if not used safely.

Sturgis Guns manager says there is one important aspect they like to go over with everyone who comes in to purchase a firearm.

“All children should be educated, and education is one of the number gun safety situations that we stress,” said Brock Green, manager at Sturgis Guns.

To start the process of owning a gun in South Dakota you must by 18 years or older (to own a rifle or shotgun), go through a background check, and be a legal resident of the U.S.

Once you are the owner of a gun there are still safety precautions you can take to ensure yourself and others are safe around you.

According to the NRA gun safety rules, the fundamentals of safely handling a gun are, keep the gun pointed in a safe direction, keep the gun unloaded until you are ready to use it, and keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot.

Sturgis Guns gives everyone who purchases a gun a free lock for the firearm, information on where they can take a safety course, and they also get more information on the reason behind the purchase to better suit the buyer.

“We kind of go through the process of one, why are they buying a firearm. Is it for hunting or is it for self-defense? We kind of fit them with whatever needs that they have on that side of the firearm. And one of the most important things is the fit of the firearm,” said Green

A survey was conducted by Pew Research Center and four in 10 adults live in house with gun.

