Above normal temperatures to continue.
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we won’t see 50s today, temperatures will be in the 40s, which continues to be above normal for this time of year. A few sprinkles are possible as a weak system moves through the area.
Another system will track south of us Wednesday, spreading snow from eastern Wyoming into Nebraska. Temperatures will be a tad cooler Wednesday and Thursday.
Much warmer temperatures return this weekend with near 60 degree highs possible Saturday!
