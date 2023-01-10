Above normal temperatures to continue.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we won’t see 50s today, temperatures will be in the 40s, which continues to be above normal for this time of year. A few sprinkles are possible as a weak system moves through the area.

Another system will track south of us Wednesday, spreading snow from eastern Wyoming into Nebraska. Temperatures will be a tad cooler Wednesday and Thursday.

Much warmer temperatures return this weekend with near 60 degree highs possible Saturday!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.