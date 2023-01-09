West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football

Watch party hosted by West River Jacks at Thirsty’s
By Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.

