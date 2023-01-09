Space heaters delivered to South Dakota reservations

Space heaters delivered to different organizations on western South Dakota's reservations.
By Keith Grant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Antez Sewing Squad.

The group emerged at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when they got together to sew cloth masks for people on the reservations. Ever since the group has primarily focused on giving new winter coats and sleeping bags to families and children, but the extreme weather spurred the idea for space heaters.

“Because of this unusual hit that we had, you know there were three weeks that we had that huge snowstorm and then it went brutally cold. So, being so early in the year we thought we could do something that is practical, easy, and get them out to families and space heaters just made a lot of sense,” said WaziHanska, Antez Sewing Squad and Teach for America.

The first round of donations headed for the Pine Ridge Reservation Monday. If you would like to help WaziHanska reach his 100 space heater goal contact him at wazihanska58@gmail.com.

