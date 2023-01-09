Matters of the State: Previewing the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we preview the upcoming South Dakota Legislative Session.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss and Joe Sneve of the Dakota Scout join us in studio to look ahead to key topics this session, including tax cuts, abortion, and out-of-state travel for lawmakers.

South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson also weighs in on the future of the Republican-controlled U.S. House following a marathon series of votes to decide the new Speaker of the House, and Sen. John Thune discusses the challenges of passing legislation with a narrow majority in the House.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Jobbins, a 72-year-old Rapid City man, was arrested after horses were found dead and...
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, S.D.
Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide
Dead horses are scattered around a rural Rapid City property following the December snowstorms.
Sheriff’s office seizes more than a dozen horses
Jordan Stevens showing off just an inch of his Pops collection.
Hooked on one and growing his collection to nearly half a grand, Jordan Stevens fills his walls with bobbleheads
Those who were elected to statewide offices in South Dakota wait to be sworn in, alongside...
Governor Noem, statewide officials inaugurated in Pierre

Latest News

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was officially inaugurated to her second term in office,...
Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office
Parking garage located in downtown Rapid City will undergo repairs.
Downtown Rapid City parking garage undergoing construction
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
West River Jackrabbits show support for SDSU football