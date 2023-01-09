Downtown Rapid City parking garage undergoing construction

The 530 Sunday KOTA Territory News
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The downtown parking garage located next to Main Street Square will be going under construction starting Tuesday. Expect detours around the parking ramp until Friday. The initial work is expected to have a minor impact on parking availability.

Repairs overall on the structure are expected to take till the late fall of 2023 and will occur in multiple phases. Repairs include improving the stairwells and fixing the structures integrity.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds around the work areas and traffic will be diverted around the region.

For any updates regarding the construction you can click here.

