Wedding vendors connect with customers at the annual bridal showcase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 46th annual Bridal Showcase hosts more than 60 wedding vendors, giving brides-to-be and grooms the opportunity to connect with professionals like photographers, florists, decorators, and caterers.

Businesses were able to meet face-to-face with potential customers as they discussed ways to help make their wedding a dream come true.

Sally Samuelsen-Wharton, coordinator for the Bridal Showcase added, “This is kind of like meeting your next-door neighbor and deciding you want to build a house if you want to build your house there. It’s an opportunity for them to meet and greet, the vendors that are here are anxious to visit with them and tell what makes them different and sets them apart from another person in the same business.”

Additionally, the event featured two fashion shows with more than 50 different looks including wedding and bridesmaids’ dresses along with tuxes for the groom.

But for people like Justin Straw who runs a wedding decorating business and doesn’t have a physical storefront for, says that the showcase is a great way to get to know his clientele.

“I love it. I’m such a people person, I love to be able to come out even if I’m not available to help with someone’s wedding, I want to talk to them, I want to hear about their wedding. I get so excited for every couple” said Straw.

This opinion is echoed by brides like Casey Johnson, who didn’t realize how many options were out there for her to choose from.

“I feel like there we’re a lot of venues that I didn’t even know were here and there is so many friendly happy venues that are here to just explain their services and explain what they provide. And me being newly engaged and having to plan so quickly, it’s just nice to have all these options I don’t even know existed,” said Johnson.

Attendees of the showcase were also able to enter a drawing to win various prizes like a 50-inch TV, gift baskets, and gift cards.

