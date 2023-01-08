Governor Noem, statewide officials inaugurated in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. - Kristi Noem, the 33rd Governor of South Dakota and the state’s first female governor in the state’s history, officially took the oath of office to begin her second term Saturday.

“Four years ago I stood here with all of you, and I said that I wanted to be remembered as a governor that worked for the next generation,” Noem said during her speech. “I wanted to create opportunities for all of our kids and grandchildren to stay right here in our state, and live their dreams and be happy... I talked about the fact that we would no doubt face challenges and hardships, but that I believed our best days were ahead.”

Noem was joined in doing so by a number of state lawmakers, both new and returning, as well as her Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden and all of the other statewide elected officials.

Noem briefly touted her accomplishments as governor.

“Today we have the strongest economy and best financial foundation we have had in decades. We’ve created new jobs and careers right here at home, we have made historic gains in economic development and growth, and through our difficulties, we never lost sight that our power is with our people.”

But then the Governor took her speech in a different direction, choosing to veer towards humor.

Noem delivered a David Letterman inspired “top 10″ list of “things that surprised her as governor.”

Some of those things included not having time to take naps or elk hunt.

“Number 10, people always care where I am,” Noem joked. “Now this may sound funny to you, but remember the job I had before I was your governor. I was a member of Congress, I was disposable, forgettable, and easily replaced.”

The inaugurations kicked off a full day of celebrations, that ended with a ball at the State Capitol, and another one later in the evening at the Ramkota in Pierre.

It all leads up to the start of the annual legislative session, which begins on January 10th.

