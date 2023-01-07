Looking ahead to the 2023 South Dakota legislative session

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sen. Helene Duhamel is preparing to head back to the state capitol. She says there’s a lot on the minds of her fellow Republicans, as well as Democrats and the Governor.

She said that although the state budget is in a good place, government departments are going to need all the budgetary help that they can get.

“Every agency has come to us and said, ‘we need money, we need to pay our people more.’ When you have the resources, and we do right now, it’s a question of, ‘do you fix the problems you know you have to fix, or do you wait down the road and hope you have the resources then?’ It’ll be a big fight; we don’t know what to expect,” Duhamel said.

Duhamel said that she expects the legislature will focus heavily on taxes. She says a proposed property tax cut is on the horizon, as well as Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed abolishing of the 4.5% grocery tax

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba said that any reduction of that tax has benefits for everyday South Dakotans.

“There’s a lot of resistance to taking the 4.5 cents off of food in the state Senate,” Nesiba said. “So, I’ve had bills drafted to take off one cent or two cents. Every penny of the food tax is about $25 million. So, if we can give the people of South Dakota a 25 million- or 50-million-dollar tax cut, then I think we should do that.”

Noem is also seeking to replace the South Dakota State Penitentiary, and has proposed a new women’s prison in Rapid City.

Duhamel said that the state of the current penitentiary in Sioux Falls is a lawsuit waiting to happen.

“If you look at modern jails, like the one in Pennington County, you’ll see that there aren’t bars,” Duhamel said. “It’s kind of a community setting with supervision, they can’t do that because it’s such an old facility. They’ve struggled with heating and air conditioning, so in a growing community like we have, where crime and drug problems are increasing, there’s only a certain number of beds. We need more beds at the state and county levels.”

The legislative session is scheduled to run until March 27th.

