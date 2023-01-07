Friday Night Frenzy, January 6, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush had a chance of getting over the .500 mark with a win on Friday against the Utah Grizzlies. Plus, the Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team took the court looking for their third win in a row against Sioux Falls Roosevelt. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

