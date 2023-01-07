Finding solutions to South Dakota’s childcare crisis

Various business owners, childcare providers, and economic development directors attended the meeting to hear solutions to South Dakota's lack of childcare options.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the pandemic, South Dakota’s childcare crisis hit an all-time high, and in 2023 parents continue to struggle to find a solution.

According to South Dakota’s Department of Social Services, there are 783 childcare centers in the state, and they can care for almost 48 thousand kids. But that may not be enough.

Early Learner South Dakota hosted a collaborative meeting to serve as a think tank to search for solutions to the state’s childcare crisis.

The meeting put business owners, economic development directors, local chambers, and childcare providers under one roof to address how the issue is affecting the workforce.

“So, this has really gone beyond just a childcare field issue. It’s affecting economic growth in our communities, it’s affecting businesses locally, and that’s why you’re going to see so many interested individuals coming to the meeting today,” said Kayla Klein, director for Early Learner South Dakota.

The growing crisis has pushed many organizations and businesses to step forward and take on new roles to help solve the problem.

Some solutions shared were to provide a stipend program for parents to help with childcare costs or for business owners to provide on-site childcare for workers.

“As a private foundation often times we’re seen as a funder, but I think today and as we move forward, we really want to be working in partnership as we look at the business community, we look at the childcare industry, as we look at the public as a whole,” said Alan Solano, president, and CEO of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

South Dakota faces a 146-million-dollar loss in work productivity due to childcare shortages.

