Cooking Beef with Eric - No Peek Stew

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just 4 ingredients, thrown in a slow cooker and voila - a perfect weeknight meal during these winter doldrums.

First, brown a pound of stew meat until no longer pink. Place in a slow cooker.

Add 1 can of mushrooms with pieces, drained, 1 can of golden mushroom soup (use this soup, NOT cream of mushroom), and 1 envelope of onion soup/dip mix. Stir well, cover and cook on HIGH for 1 hour, of LOW for 2 hours.

You can also skip the browning part and simply put the raw meat in the slow cooker with the remaining ingredients. In that case, you’ll require 2 hours on HIGH of 4 hours on LOW, or until the meat is done.

