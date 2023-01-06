Teen pleads not guilty to North Rapid double homicide

Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, S.D.
Robert Yellow Bird, 17, was arrested in Mission, S.D.(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday morning Robert Yellow Bird, who was accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear of Norris and 37-year-old Petan Milk of Rapid City last August at a North Rapid apartment ,has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Yellow Bird, 17, also has been implicated in a shooting of another teenager on Aug. 17. That teen had a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Chase Quick Bear, Erin Provancial, and Benita Cisneros were in court Thursday where Judge Craig Pfeifle set a deadline for the prosecution to determine if they will seek the death penalty.

Citing previous cases where a juvenile committed a capital crime, Yellow Bird’s defense asked Pfeifle that the death penalty not be applicable to Yellow Bird.

The next court appearance for all four is set for Feb 16.

