Rush overpowers Utah for 5-2 victory

Rapid City has won 4 of 5
By Vic Quick
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush scored 3 goals in the third period to secure a 5-2 victory over Utah Thursday night. Rapid City has now won three of its last four games. The same two teams meet up Friday and Saturday night at the Monument ice arena. The puck drops at 7:05 each night. In high school basketball Thursday night St. Thomas More girls head coach Brandon Kandolin earned his 400th career victory.

