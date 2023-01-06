Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021.

The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.

Pivot Point is one of the few in-patient psychiatric hospital in western South Dakota.

”It’s really critical, especially in western South Dakota where our state in-patient psychiatric hospital is located in Yankton and currently folks would need to go to Yankton for that in-patient care. With this facility opening we’ll be able to serve some of that population right here in Rapid City and keep folks close to home and prevent them from having to drive clear across the state,” said Amy Iversen, CEO of Behavior Management Systems.

The next step for Pivot Point is hiring staff for the facility. To help with that an on-site hiring event is scheduled for January 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

