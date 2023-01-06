Man sentenced to more than 17 years for drug conspiracy

Justice scales
Justice scales(MGN online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Noel Rivera, a 44-year-old man from Mexico, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison following a conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Rivera, according to a Department of Justice release, was involved in shipping large amounts of methamphetamine and then distributing it in South Dakota.

The year-long conspiracy was bused in August 2021 when federal, state and local agents searched several Rapid City locations. They found more than 70 pounds of meth, an undisclosed amount of heroin and cocaine, as well as thousand so fentanyl pills, $144,000 and 13 firearms.

