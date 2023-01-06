Hooked on one and growing his collection to nearly half a grand, Jordan Stevens fills his walls with bobbleheads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People have long-valued collectibles like baseball cards, matchbox cars ... even bobbleheads. Jordan Stevens of Rapid City says he has been collecting Pops, a plastic character that began as bobbleheads, since 2017. Since then, Jacob Stevens has been hooked, beginning with one and growing his collection.

“I don’t even really remember how I started. I think I got one and it was glow-in-the-dark and I really like glow-in-the-dark stuff, so that’s also why my favorite ones are my glow-in-the-dark ones,” said Stevens.

Stevens was hooked and he searched high and low to find Pops around Rapid City.

“I would go around from every store, one to the other and you can’t just check what’s in front you to go from the back as well,” explaining his process. “So, you go through the entire shelf at every single one of those places, and I did that once a week, every week for about three years.”

Stevens says it was “the thrill of the hunt” when searching for Pops, saying you may not find what you are looking for for two months, and then find three in one day.

That was the jackpot he was looking for, ultimately growing his collection to nearly half a grand. “At my peak, I had 433, and right here is only 207,″ said Stevens.

Though he cut his collection in half, he still watches for the special ones, known as ‘Chases’. The ‘Chases’ are rare. Stevens says originally there was one chase for every 36 Pops, but nowadays it’s one in six.

“It’s the same Pop, but a different feature on it,” explained Stevens. He said that there may be a regular Pop and the ‘Chase’ would be dressed as a goblin.

Collectibles have many different types of features, making them valuable. Because of that Stevens says he hasn’t ended up in the red.

Stevens co-owns a collectible business, JC’s Cards and Collectibles.

