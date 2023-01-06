Emergency outdoor sirens will be paused for two months

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pennington County has 34 outdoor sirens to alert people of an emergency. These sirens are tested twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays to ensure they are working. However, during January and February these will not be tested due to the colder weather.

The cooler temperatures can damage the sirens and the cost for a new one is $25,000.

Although the sirens will not be running its usual tests, they will still be turned on in case of an emergency.

“We’re not going to alert the siren or activate the siren for a blizzard warning because you have 3 to 4, 5 days even before you know a blizzard is coming, it might be a watch then a warning. Sirens are one of those warning mechanisms used for rapidly developing things that are happening so quickly like a tornado that you might only have 5-7 minutes of warning before it comes,” said Alexa White, Rapid City, Pennington County Emergency Management deputy director.

Sirens are placed in outdoor areas where people gather, such as parks. Not many people visit these locations in the colder months, therefore, Pennington County has decided to not test these for the two months to save the sirens from getting damaged.

