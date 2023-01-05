Vale couple arrested on child pornography charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Vale, S.D., couple were arrested, accused of producing and distribution online child pornography involving their child.

Timothy Scott White, 42; and Leslie Marie White, 24, have both pleaded not guilty to the charge of production of child pornography.

The Department of Justice says between February and December 2022, the Whites, “being the parents of a minor, permitting or encouraging the minor to engage in or assist another person in engaging in sexually explicit conduct, for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.” The couple, DOJ claims, then transmitted the pornography over the internet.

Timothy White according to a DOJ release, was employed by the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service and the Piedmont Fire Department.

If convicted, they each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years or up to 30 years in federal prison.

The Whites are currently being held by the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, Feb. 28.

